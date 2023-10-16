A Japan Air Self-Defense Force airman photographs the loading of an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar system onto a JASDF Kawasaki C-2 in preparation for the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at JASDF Iruma Air Base, Saitama, Japan, Sept. 28, 2023. 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and the JASDF conducted the first bilateral loading of a U.S. Marine Corps G/ATOR onto a JASDF Kawasaki C-2, demonstrating Japan-U.S. readiness and interoperability and strengthening bilateral capabilities. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 20:28 Photo ID: 8080899 VIRIN: 230929-M-MO098-1177 Resolution: 5211x3474 Size: 10.47 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pre-RD 23 FTX Operations | MACS-4 and JASDF, G/ATOR Embarked on a Kawasaki C-2 [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.