USACE Local Government Liaisons engage with partners to help those impacted by Hawai‘i wildfires

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers local government liaison Robert Gramke, a regulatory project manager from St. Louis District, attends the daily Cooperators Meeting at the disaster recovery center in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, to engage with local, state and federal partners who are working together to help those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

