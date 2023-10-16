U.S. Army Corps of Engineers local government liaison Deborah Scerno, an environmental reviewer from USACE Headquarters, attends the daily “Cooperators Meeting” at the disaster recovery center in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, to engage with local, state and federal partners who are working together to help those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 19:22 Photo ID: 8080871 VIRIN: 231017-A-VX611-1012 Resolution: 4363x3194 Size: 2.2 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Local Government Liaisons engage with partners to help those impacted by Hawai‘i wildfires [Image 5 of 5], by Richard Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.