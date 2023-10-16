U.S. Army Corps of Engineers local government liaison Deborah Scerno, an environmental reviewer from USACE Headquarters, attends the daily Cooperators Meeting at the disaster recovery center in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, to engage with local, state and federal partners who are working together to help those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 19:22 Photo ID: 8080869 VIRIN: 231017-A-VX611-1001 Resolution: 5397x4000 Size: 5.87 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Local Government Liaisons engage with partners to help those impacted by Hawai‘i wildfires [Image 5 of 5], by Richard Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.