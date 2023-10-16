USACE local government liaisons Robert Gramke, a regulatory project manager from the St. Louis District, and Deborah Scerno, an environmental reviewer from USACE Headquarters, attend the daily Cooperators Meeting at the disaster recovery center in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, to engage with local, state and federal partners who are working together to help those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 19:22 Photo ID: 8080868 VIRIN: 231017-A-VX611-1009 Resolution: 3890x3733 Size: 3.16 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Local Government Liaisons engage with partners to help those impacted by Hawai‘i wildfires [Image 5 of 5], by Richard Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.