Work to build new foundations for relocated World War II-era barracks continues at Fort McCoy

The construction area for a new foundation for a World War II-era barracks is shown Oct. 19, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is the next step after four World War II-era barracks were relocated from one block on the installation to new locations on post and have to be reset at their new locations with new foundations, utilities, etc. The effort to relocate barracks buildings in 2023 was the first time that effort was ever completed in Fort McCoy's history. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

