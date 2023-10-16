Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Work to build new foundations for relocated World War II-era barracks continues at Fort McCoy [Image 13 of 21]

    Work to build new foundations for relocated World War II-era barracks continues at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The construction area for a new foundation for a World War II-era barracks is shown Oct. 19, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is the next step after four World War II-era barracks were relocated from one block on the installation to new locations on post and have to be reset at their new locations with new foundations, utilities, etc. The effort to relocate barracks buildings in 2023 was the first time that effort was ever completed in Fort McCoy's history. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 18:16
    Photo ID: 8080786
    VIRIN: 231019-A-OK556-2204
    Resolution: 1830x1145
    Size: 462.56 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Work to build new foundations for relocated World War II-era barracks continues at Fort McCoy [Image 21 of 21], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Work to build new foundations for relocated World War II-era barracks continues at Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    World War II-era barracks
    barracks move foundations
    barracks reset

