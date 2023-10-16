Transiting San Diego Bay

Quartermaster Seaman Chase Coggin, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, reads the bearings of landmarks during a harbor transit in San Diego Bay aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25), Oct. 16, 2023. Somerset is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 16:59
|Photo ID:
|8080674
|VIRIN:
|231016-N-JS660-1084
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.13 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
