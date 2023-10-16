Quartermaster Seaman Chase Coggin, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, reads the bearings of landmarks during a harbor transit in San Diego Bay aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25), Oct. 16, 2023. Somerset is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 16:59 Photo ID: 8080674 VIRIN: 231016-N-JS660-1084 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.13 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transiting San Diego Bay [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.