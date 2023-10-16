Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transiting San Diego Bay [Image 1 of 3]

    Transiting San Diego Bay

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Chief Gunner’s Mate Nick Green, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, monitors surface contact movements during a harbor transit in San Diego Bay aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25), Oct. 16, 2023. Somerset is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 16:59
    Photo ID: 8080671
    VIRIN: 231016-N-JS660-1066
    Resolution: 4801x3201
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
    Transit
    Morning
    Sea and Anchor
    Sunrise
    USS Somerset

