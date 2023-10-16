Maj. Jeffrey Downie, a member of the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the Thunderbirds, greets members of Team Little Rock at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 18, 2023. Downie piloted the first F-16 Fighting Falcon to land at Little Rock AFB prior to the 2023 Thunder Over the Rock Air Show. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 16:45 Photo ID: 8080627 VIRIN: 231018-F-TH245-1168 Resolution: 5790x3860 Size: 1.18 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds arrive at LRAFB [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.