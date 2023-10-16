Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds arrive at LRAFB [Image 12 of 14]

    Thunderbirds arrive at LRAFB

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Jeffrey Downie, a member of the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the Thunderbirds, greets members of Team Little Rock at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 18, 2023. Downie piloted the first F-16 Fighting Falcon to land at Little Rock AFB prior to the 2023 Thunder Over the Rock Air Show. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds arrive at LRAFB [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    LRAFB
    Team Little Rock
    Thunder Over the Rock

