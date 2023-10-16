A member of the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the Thunderbirds, maneuvers an F-16 Fighting Falcon over Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 18, 2023. The pilot surveyed the ground as he prepared for the 2023 Thunder Over the Rock Air Show. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 16:45
|Photo ID:
|8080624
|VIRIN:
|231018-F-TH245-1138
|Resolution:
|6426x4284
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds arrive at LRAFB [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS
