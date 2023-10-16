Thunderbirds arrive at LRAFB

A member of the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the Thunderbirds, maneuvers an F-16 Fighting Falcon over Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 18, 2023. The pilot surveyed the ground as he prepared for the 2023 Thunder Over the Rock Air Show. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

