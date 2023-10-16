Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen load cargo during Beverly Morning 24-1

    Yokota Airmen load cargo during Beverly Morning 24-1

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron marshals an R-11 refueling truck onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, in support of exercise Beverly Morning 24-1, Oct. 19, 2023. Yokota Airmen continue to provide rapid airlift support to allies and partners in the region in an enduring effort to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    PACAF
    Yokota
    Loadmaster
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Beverly Morning
    INDOPACOM

