A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron marshals a K-Loader toward a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, in support of exercise Beverly Morning 24-1, Oct. 19, 2023. Loadmasters oversee personnel and cargo that is being uploaded, offloaded and transported during tactical airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 15:28
|Photo ID:
|8080504
|VIRIN:
|231019-F-HD796-1161
|Resolution:
|4453x2963
|Size:
|719.08 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Airmen load cargo during Beverly Morning 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
