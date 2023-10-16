A U.S. Air Force technician assigned to the 730th Air Mobility Squadron loads cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, in support of exercise Beverly Morning 24-1, Oct. 19, 2023. Airmen assigned to the 730th AMS, an Air Mobility Command tenant unit on Yokota Air Base train alongside the 374th Airlift Wing to solidify processes and efficiency for real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 15:28
|Photo ID:
|8080503
|VIRIN:
|231019-F-HD796-1103
|Resolution:
|5649x3759
|Size:
|783.17 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Airmen load cargo during Beverly Morning 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT