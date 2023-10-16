Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Airmen load cargo during Beverly Morning 24-1 [Image 4 of 7]

    Yokota Airmen load cargo during Beverly Morning 24-1

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron and 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron load an extendable ladder onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, in support of exercise Beverly Morning 24-1, Oct. 19, 2023. Yokota Airmen train regularly to execute operations and uphold the base’s role as the premier airlift hub in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 15:28
    Photo ID: 8080502
    VIRIN: 231019-F-HD796-1081
    Resolution: 5606x3730
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airmen load cargo during Beverly Morning 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota Airmen load cargo during Beverly Morning 24-1
    Yokota Airmen load cargo during Beverly Morning 24-1
    Yokota Airmen load cargo during Beverly Morning 24-1
    Yokota Airmen load cargo during Beverly Morning 24-1
    Yokota Airmen load cargo during Beverly Morning 24-1
    Yokota Airmen load cargo during Beverly Morning 24-1
    Yokota Airmen load cargo during Beverly Morning 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Yokota
    Loadmaster
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Beverly Morning
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT