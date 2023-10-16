Yokota Airmen load cargo during Beverly Morning 24-1

Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron and 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron load an extendable ladder onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, in support of exercise Beverly Morning 24-1, Oct. 19, 2023. Yokota Airmen train regularly to execute operations and uphold the base’s role as the premier airlift hub in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP