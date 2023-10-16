Yokota Airmen load cargo during Beverly Morning 24-1

U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare to load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, in support of exercise Beverly Morning 24-1, Oct. 19, 2023. Yokota Airmen provide rapid airlift support to allies and partners in the region in an enduring effort to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

Date Taken: 10.19.2023
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP