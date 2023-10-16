Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer Visits PMRF Barking Sands

Medal of Honor recipient and retired Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer places a lei on the Lua Kupapau O Nohili crypt onboard Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Kekaha, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023. The crypt was constructed to preserve protect and appropriately handle iwi kupuna (ancestral human remains). Meyer, who received the Medal of Honor for actions in Afghanistan in 2009, visited PMRF as part of an outreach program with Hiring Our Heroes, a non-profit that connects service members, military spouses, and veterans with economic opportunities and training. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Lea)

