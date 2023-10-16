Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer Visits PMRF Barking Sands

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Louis Lea 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    Medal of Honor recipient and retired Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer places a lei on the Lua Kupapau O Nohili crypt onboard Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Kekaha, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023. The crypt was constructed to preserve protect and appropriately handle iwi kupuna (ancestral human remains). Meyer, who received the Medal of Honor for actions in Afghanistan in 2009, visited PMRF as part of an outreach program with Hiring Our Heroes, a non-profit that connects service members, military spouses, and veterans with economic opportunities and training. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Lea)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 15:12
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US 
    TAGS

    NAVY
    MARINE CORPS
    PMRF
    DAKOTA MEYER

