COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nearly 10,000 Colorado Springs community members, service members and their Families celebrate the Western Heritage Street Breakfast June 21, 2023, with food, music and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs. Soldiers with the 4th Infantry Division prepared and served a breakfast which included pancakes, eggs, sausage and coffee. (Photo by Norman Shifflett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 14:48 Photo ID: 8080427 VIRIN: 230621-A-ON894-1013 Resolution: 4760x3174 Size: 2.78 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers support Western Heritage Street Breakfast [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.