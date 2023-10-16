COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nearly 10,000 Colorado Springs community members, service members and their Families celebrate the Western Heritage Street Breakfast June 21, 2023, with food, music and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs. Soldiers with the 4th Infantry Division prepared and served a breakfast which included pancakes, eggs, sausage and coffee. (Photo by Norman Shifflett)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 14:48
|Photo ID:
|8080427
|VIRIN:
|230621-A-ON894-1013
|Resolution:
|4760x3174
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Soldiers support Western Heritage Street Breakfast
