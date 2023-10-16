Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers support Western Heritage Street Breakfast

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nearly 10,000 Colorado Springs community members, service members and their Families celebrate the Western Heritage Street Breakfast June 21, 2023, with food, music and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs. Soldiers with the 4th Infantry Division prepared and served a breakfast which included pancakes, eggs, sausage and coffee. (Photo by Norman Shifflett)

