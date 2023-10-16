COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Col. Sean M. Brown, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, and the 2023 Girl of the West Makena Norton prepare pancakes June 21, 2023, at the Western Heritage Street Breakfast. Soldiers and Airmen volunteered to serve pancakes, eggs, coffee and more to the community members during the street breakfast, which has been a community event for more than 80 years. (Photo by Norman Shifflett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 14:48 Photo ID: 8080426 VIRIN: 230621-A-ON894-1012 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.64 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers support Western Heritage Street Breakfast [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.