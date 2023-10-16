Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers support Western Heritage Street Breakfast [Image 1 of 3]

    Soldiers support Western Heritage Street Breakfast

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Brig. Gen James K. Dooghan, deputy commanding general for maneuver, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and volunteers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., serve pancakes, eggs, coffee and more to the community members during the Western Heritage Street Breakfast, which has been a community event for more than 80 years. (Photo by Norman Shifflett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 14:48
    Photo ID: 8080425
    VIRIN: 230621-A-ON894-1011
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers support Western Heritage Street Breakfast [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers support Western Heritage Street Breakfast
    Soldiers support Western Heritage Street Breakfast
    Soldiers support Western Heritage Street Breakfast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers support Western Heritage Street Breakfast

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    engagement
    support
    Community
    pancake breakfast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT