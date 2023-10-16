Supply super vessel completes 3-day dead ship tow to Philly

231016-N-AC165-0004 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 16, 2023) Military Sealift Command contracted, one of U.S. flagged Jones Act offshore supply super vessels, Motor Vessel Gary Chouest to complete a Dead Ship Tow of the ex-USS San Jacinto (CG 56). Steaming 250 nautical miles over 76 hours, Gary Chouest’s three-day tow began Oct. 16 from Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia and ended Oct. 16 in Philadelphia, Pa., at the Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility (NISMF), where the vessel is now designated Out of Commission in Reserve (OCIR).



A Dead Ship Tow occurs when the ship being towed, in this case the ex-USS San Jacinto, is greater than 100 gross tons and is no longer able to operate under its own command, nor its own propelling machinery.



The Navy Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) NISMF office conducted inspections throughout the process to ensure all preparations were in line with guidelines set-up by the Environmental Protection Agency under a general permit the Navy holds pursuant to the Marine Protection, Research and Sanctuaries Act.



Edison Chouest Offshore owns Gary Chouest.



MSC operates approximately 120 non-combatant civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships, conduct specialized missions, and strategically preposition combat cargo at sea around the world while moving military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners.



