VCNO Visits Sailors, Defense Industry in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (Oct. 19, 2023) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with prospective command master chiefs during a tour of the Navy Leadership and Ethics Center in Newport, R.I., Oct. 19. Naval Station Newport is home to 50 different commands and is the Navy’s premier site for training and educating officers, officer candidates, senior enlisted personnel and midshipman candidates into future leaders, as well as testing and evaluating advanced undersea warfare and development systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

