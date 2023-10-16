Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan enhances readiness through energy resilience [Image 1 of 2]

    PUERTO RICO

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    "Every six months, we conduct preventive maintenance in our two wind turbines to ensure they are mission capable. To do that, we bring them down so technicians can properly work and inspect them," said Homar Velazquez Archilla, Fort Buchanan's Resources Efficiency Manager, who works for the Directorate of Public Works.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023
    VIRIN: 231019-A-cc868-1001
    Location: PR
    by Carlos Cuebas

    readiness
    Fort Buchanan
    Energy action month
    energy resilience

