    Brazilian Air Force Preparation Command, Chief of Staff Visits the IADC [Image 73 of 73]

    Brazilian Air Force Preparation Command, Chief of Staff Visits the IADC

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed Major Brigadeiro do Ar, Luiz Guilherme Silveira de Medeiros, Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Air Force Preparation Command for a visit to the IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Sept. 29, 2023. During the visit, the distinguished visitor and class 53 alumni conducted an office call with IADC Leadership and a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Brazilian Air Force Preparation Command, Chief of Staff Visits the IADC
    interoperability
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    IADC
    IADB

