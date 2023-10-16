Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed Major Brigadeiro do Ar, Luiz Guilherme Silveira de Medeiros, Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Air Force Preparation Command for a visit to the IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Sept. 29, 2023. During the visit, the distinguished visitor and class 53 alumni conducted an office call with IADC Leadership and a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 11:49 Photo ID: 8080069 VIRIN: 230929-F-VO743-1071 Resolution: 5700x3204 Size: 7.89 MB Location: WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brazilian Air Force Preparation Command, Chief of Staff Visits the IADC [Image 73 of 73], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.