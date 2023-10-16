Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland Veterans Caucus Visits Walter Reed

    Maryland Veterans Caucus Visits Walter Reed

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Capt. Melissa Austin, front far left, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's director, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Waycaster, front far right, Walter Reed's senior enlisted leader, pose for a group photo with members of Maryland Veteran Caucus during a visit of Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, Oct. 19, 2023. This was the members of Maryland Veteran Caucus' first visit to Walter Reed. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 10:52
    Photo ID: 8079929
    VIRIN: 231019-N-FH905-1002
    Resolution: 4710x3768
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Veterans Caucus Visits Walter Reed, by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Walter Reed
    Visit
    WRNMMC
    Maryland Veterans Caucus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT