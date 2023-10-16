Executive Officer of IWTC Virginia Beach Promoted to Commander

Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach Executive Officer, Joseph T. Jones, was promoted to the rank of commander at a ceremony held in Layton Hall on Dam Neck Annex with his family in attendance on Sep. 27, 2023.

