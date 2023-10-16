Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Executive Officer of IWTC Virginia Beach Promoted to Commander

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach Executive Officer, Joseph T. Jones, was promoted to the rank of commander at a ceremony held in Layton Hall on Dam Neck Annex with his family in attendance on Sep. 27, 2023.

    TAGS

    NETC
    CIWT
    IWTC Virginia Beach

