Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Viking victorious with more D.C. National Guard enlistees [Image 11 of 11]

    Operation Viking victorious with more D.C. National Guard enlistees

    WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard, land component commander, District of Columbia National Guard, administers the oath of enlistment during a pep rally at Woodbridge Senior High School, in Woodbridge, Va., Oct. 13, 2023. By the end of the month six high school students will enlist into the D.C. National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photos by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 10:29
    Photo ID: 8079847
    VIRIN: 231013-F-PL327-2005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: WOODBRIDGE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Viking victorious with more D.C. National Guard enlistees [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Viking victorious with more D.C. National Guard enlistees
    Operation Viking victorious with more D.C. National Guard enlistees
    Operation Viking victorious with more D.C. National Guard enlistees
    Operation Viking victorious with more D.C. National Guard enlistees
    Operation Viking victorious with more D.C. National Guard enlistees
    Operation Viking victorious with more D.C. National Guard enlistees
    Operation Viking victorious with more D.C. National Guard enlistees
    Operation Viking victorious with more D.C. National Guard enlistees
    Operation Viking victorious with more D.C. National Guard enlistees
    Operation Viking victorious with more D.C. National Guard enlistees
    Operation Viking victorious with more D.C. National Guard enlistees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    oath of enlistment
    National Capital Region
    Recruiting and Retention Battalion
    DCNG
    DCANG
    Capital Guardians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT