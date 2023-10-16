Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daniels Cup Challenge [Image 20 of 20]

    Daniels Cup Challenge

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    Marines aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany compete in the annual Daniels Cup Challenge on October 18, 2023.
    Teams competed in five timed events to test each athlete’s strength, power, endurance and teamwork. Prizes and trophies were awarded to the top three teams.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 10:30
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US 
    Fitness
    MCLB Albany
    Daniels Cup

