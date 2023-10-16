Marines aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany compete in the annual Daniels Cup Challenge on October 18, 2023.

Teams competed in five timed events to test each athlete’s strength, power, endurance and teamwork. Prizes and trophies were awarded to the top three teams.

Date Taken: 10.18.2023
Location: ALBANY, GA, US