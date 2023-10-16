Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shoup receives fuel from USNS Tippecanoe [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Shoup receives fuel from USNS Tippecanoe

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 17, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Shamarie Merolus, left, from New York, inspects a fuel sample at a fueling station aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 17. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Tippecanoe is assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) who in coordination with Commander, Task Force (CTF) 73, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 09:09
    Photo ID: 8079496
    VIRIN: 231017-N-HP061-1073
    Resolution: 3199x4799
    Size: 916.93 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    RAS
    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199)
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 73
    CTF 70
    MSC FE

