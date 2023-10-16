PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 17, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Shamarie Merolus, left, from New York, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Cindy Perez Lopez, from Cumberland, New Jersey, inspect a fuel sample at a fueling station aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 17. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Tippecanoe is assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) who in coordination with Commander, Task Force (CTF) 73, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 09:08 Photo ID: 8079495 VIRIN: 231017-N-HP061-1029 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 931.96 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shoup receives fuel from USNS Tippecanoe [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.