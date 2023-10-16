294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC

Members of the 294th Engineer Support Company, the outgoing engineers, pose for a group photo after their transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Oct. 18, 2023. Over the course of their deployment, the 294th provided force protection engineering, general construction, increased capacity for life support, and engineering support to other units within the Horn of Africa. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

