    294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC [Image 4 of 5]

    294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, speaks at the transfer of authority ceremony between the 294th Engineer Support Company and the 1782nd ESC at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 18th, 2023. The engineering company’s mission, in support of CJTF-HOA and U.S. Africa Command, aims to support regional stability and improve relationships with partner nations through a variety of construction projects coordinated throughout CJTF-HOA’s area of interest. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 07:17
    Photo ID: 8079337
    VIRIN: 231018-F-XG228-6204
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 797.73 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dylan Gentile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Construction
    CJTFHOA
    294ESC
    1782ESC

