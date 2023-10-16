294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC

Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, speaks at the transfer of authority ceremony between the 294th Engineer Support Company and the 1782nd ESC at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 18th, 2023. The engineering company’s mission, in support of CJTF-HOA and U.S. Africa Command, aims to support regional stability and improve relationships with partner nations through a variety of construction projects coordinated throughout CJTF-HOA’s area of interest. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

