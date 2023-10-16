294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC

Capt. Trey Maevers, 294th Engineer Support Company commander, speaks at his unit’s transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 18th, 2023. The 294th ESC completed 67 construction projects totalling over $10 million across the region during their time at the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

