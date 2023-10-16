Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC [Image 3 of 5]

    294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Capt. Trey Maevers, 294th Engineer Support Company commander, speaks at his unit’s transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 18th, 2023. The 294th ESC completed 67 construction projects totalling over $10 million across the region during their time at the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

    Engineers
    Construction
    CJTFHOA
    294ESC
    1782ESC

