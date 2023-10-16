294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC

U.S. Army Capt. Trey Maevers, 294th Engineer Support Company commander, sheathes his unit’s guidon during their transfer of authority at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 18th, 2023. The ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a mission from one unit to another. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

