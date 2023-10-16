U.S. Army Capt. Trey Maevers, 294th Engineer Support Company commander, sheathes his unit’s guidon during their transfer of authority at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 18th, 2023. The ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a mission from one unit to another. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)
294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC
