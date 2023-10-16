Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC [Image 2 of 5]

    294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Trey Maevers, 294th Engineer Support Company commander, sheathes his unit’s guidon during their transfer of authority at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 18th, 2023. The ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a mission from one unit to another. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 07:17
    Photo ID: 8079335
    VIRIN: 231018-F-XG228-3862
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 713.1 KB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dylan Gentile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC
    294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC
    294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC
    294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC
    294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Construction
    CJTFHOA
    294ESC
    1782ESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT