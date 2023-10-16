294th ESC transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 1782nd ESC

1st Sgt. Michael Sarkkinen, 1782nd Engineer Support Company first sergeant, unfurls his unit’s guidon during their transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 18, 2023. The 1782nd ESC arrived from South Carolina to take up the engineering mission at Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

