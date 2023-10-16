Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Love of language, literature, culture makes U.S. Army perfect fit for LRC Italy employee of the quarter [Image 2 of 2]

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Erika Rubagotti answers the telephone as her office. The senior budget analyst at Logistics Readiness Center Italy’s resource management office (S-8) was recently selected as LRC Italy’s newest employee of the quarter. Rubagotti was solely responsible for closing out all the fiscal year 2023 budget and funding requirements for LRC Italy, and the work she accomplished during this critical timeframe was instrumental in the decision to select her as employee of the quarter. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

