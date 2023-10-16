Erika Rubagotti answers the telephone as her office. The senior budget analyst at Logistics Readiness Center Italy’s resource management office (S-8) was recently selected as LRC Italy’s newest employee of the quarter. Rubagotti was solely responsible for closing out all the fiscal year 2023 budget and funding requirements for LRC Italy, and the work she accomplished during this critical timeframe was instrumental in the decision to select her as employee of the quarter. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 05:45 Photo ID: 8079326 VIRIN: 231019-A-SM279-3258 Resolution: 2188x2918 Size: 2.91 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Love of language, literature, culture makes U.S. Army perfect fit for LRC Italy employee of the quarter [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.