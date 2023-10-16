Erika Rubagotti, the senior budget analyst at Logistics Readiness Center Italy, was recently selected as LRC Italy’s employee of the quarter (senior grade) for 4th quarter, fiscal year 2023. “I love all the experiences, and that's why I'm very happy to work for the U.S. Army. Here, I see and experience a different culture and language every day,” she said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 05:45 Photo ID: 8079325 VIRIN: 231019-A-SM279-4698 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 3.22 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Love of language, literature, culture makes U.S. Army perfect fit for LRC Italy employee of the quarter [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.