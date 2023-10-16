Canadian Pacific Fleet Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

231017-N-JC800-1024 SINGAPORE (Oct. 17, 2023) – Capt. Richie Jenkins, Deputy Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), right, gives a tour of the Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC) to Royal Canadian Navy Commodore David E. Mazur, Commander, Canadian Pacific Fleet, left, during their visit Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

