231017-N-JC800-1024 SINGAPORE (Oct. 17, 2023) – Capt. Richie Jenkins, Deputy Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), right, gives a tour of the Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC) to Royal Canadian Navy Commodore David E. Mazur, Commander, Canadian Pacific Fleet, left, during their visit Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 05:16
|Photo ID:
|8079312
|VIRIN:
|231019-N-JC800-1024
|Resolution:
|8652x5768
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Canadian Pacific Fleet Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
