Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEC2030 headlines 2d TSB 2023 Fall Off-Site [Image 4 of 4]

    NEC2030 headlines 2d TSB 2023 Fall Off-Site

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Attendees participate in a Collaboration Session during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's 2023 Fall Off-Site, October 18, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The session encouraged attendees to brainstorm ideas and methods on developing an organized and operational Network Enterprise Center of 2030 structure that is ready and equipped to maximize decision dominance in an ever-changing technological world. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 03:20
    Photo ID: 8079237
    VIRIN: 231018-A-FX425-2029
    Resolution: 5180x2889
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEC2030 headlines 2d TSB 2023 Fall Off-Site [Image 4 of 4], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NEC2030 headlines 2d TSB 2023 Fall Off-Site
    NEC2030 headlines 2d TSB 2023 Fall Off-Site
    NEC2030 headlines 2d TSB 2023 Fall Off-Site
    NEC2030 headlines 2d TSB 2023 Fall Off-Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    DecisionDominance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT