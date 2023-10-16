Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific [Image 11 of 13]

    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific

    JAPAN

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    Acting Surgeon General Rear Admiral Darin K. Via answers questions from Sailors and staff from United States Navy Hospital Yokosuka

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 03:06
    Photo ID: 8079201
    VIRIN: 231016-N-WC492-8656
    Resolution: 1920x1444
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: JP
    This work, Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific [Image 13 of 13], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific
    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific
    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific
    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific
    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific
    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific
    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific
    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific
    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific
    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific
    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific
    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific
    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific

    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific

    United States Navy

    Navy

