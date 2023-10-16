Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific [Image 10 of 13]

    Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific

    JAPAN

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Gabriel Archer 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    Acting Surgeon General Rear Admiral Darin K. Via addresses Sailors and staff from United States Navy Hospital Yokosuka

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 03:06
    Photo ID: 8079200
    VIRIN: 231016-O-TE110-9146
    Resolution: 1920x1323
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific [Image 13 of 13], by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy

    Navy

