Acting Surgeon General Rear Admiral Darin K. Via and Force Master Chief Michael J. Roberts visits with Sailors and staff from United States Navy Hospital Yokosuka
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 03:06
|Location:
|JP
This work, Acting Surgeon General Via visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to promote lines of effort for the Indo-Pacific [Image 13 of 13], by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
United States Navy
