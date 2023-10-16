Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two Destroyers in Port at NSA Souda Bay [Image 4 of 4]

    Two Destroyers in Port at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 5, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) moor at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex as part of scheduled visits to receive fuel and logistical support from Sailors and personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 01:34
    Photo ID: 8079120
    VIRIN: 231005-N-YD328-1022
    Resolution: 5404x3603
    Size: 903.45 KB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two Destroyers in Port at NSA Souda Bay [Image 4 of 4], by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Two Destroyers in Port at NSA Souda Bay
    Two Destroyers in Port at NSA Souda Bay
    Two Destroyers in Port at NSA Souda Bay
    Two Destroyers in Port at NSA Souda Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT