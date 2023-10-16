NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 5, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) moor at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex as part of scheduled visits to receive fuel and logistical support from Sailors and personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 01:34 Photo ID: 8079120 VIRIN: 231005-N-YD328-1022 Resolution: 5404x3603 Size: 903.45 KB Location: GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two Destroyers in Port at NSA Souda Bay [Image 4 of 4], by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.