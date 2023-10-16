Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRANG State Command Chief Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    PRANG State Command Chief Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard and friends of Chief Master Sgt. Neil Larregui, the state command chief, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, pose with him for a photo during his assumption of responsibility ceremony at Puerto Rico National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Oct. 15, 2023. Larregui, during the ceremony, expressed that his focus as state command chief will be to solidify the partnership between the PRANG and the PRNG Army force and to provide more resources to develop Airmen and soldiers academically and professionally. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 23:31
    VIRIN: 231015-Z-QU148-2024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRANG State Command Chief Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    State Command Chief
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

