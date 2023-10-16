PRANG State Command Chief Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Airmen with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard and friends of Chief Master Sgt. Neil Larregui, the state command chief, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, pose with him for a photo during his assumption of responsibility ceremony at Puerto Rico National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Oct. 15, 2023. Larregui, during the ceremony, expressed that his focus as state command chief will be to solidify the partnership between the PRANG and the PRNG Army force and to provide more resources to develop Airmen and soldiers academically and professionally. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)

