M4 Dry Fire Training (NMCB-3)

231017-N-VH871-1084 CAMP SHIELDS, Okinawa (Oct. 17, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, conduct dry fire training with the M4 carbine onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, October 17th. NMCB-3 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-3 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram/Released)

