Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M4 Dry Fire Training (NMCB-3) [Image 8 of 9]

    M4 Dry Fire Training (NMCB-3)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Commander Task Force 75

    231017-N-VH871-1074 CAMP SHIELDS, Okinawa (Oct. 17, 2023) Builder 3rd Class Naes Williams, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, conducts dry fire training with the M4 carbine onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, October 17th. NMCB-3 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-3 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 22:24
    Photo ID: 8078823
    VIRIN: 231017-N-VH871-1074
    Resolution: 3385x5078
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M4 Dry Fire Training (NMCB-3) [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    M4 Dry Fire Training (NMCB-3)
    M4 Dry Fire Training (NMCB-3)
    M4 Dry Fire Training (NMCB-3)
    M4 Dry Fire Training (NMCB-3)
    M4 Dry Fire Training (NMCB-3)
    M4 Dry Fire Training (NMCB-3)
    M4 Dry Fire Training (NMCB-3)
    M4 Dry Fire Training (NMCB-3)
    M4 Dry Fire Training (NMCB-3)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 3
    Navy Expeditionary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT