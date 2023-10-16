Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M4 Dry Fire Training (NMCB-3) [Image 4 of 9]

    M4 Dry Fire Training (NMCB-3)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Commander Task Force 75

    231017-N-VH871-1040 CAMP SHIELDS, Okinawa (Oct. 17, 2023) A Sailor assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, conducts dry fire training with the M4 carbine onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, October 17th. NMCB-3 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-3 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram/Released)

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 3
    Navy Expeditionary

