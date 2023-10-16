231017-N-VH871-1040 CAMP SHIELDS, Okinawa (Oct. 17, 2023) A Sailor assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, conducts dry fire training with the M4 carbine onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, October 17th. NMCB-3 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-3 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 22:19 Photo ID: 8078819 VIRIN: 231017-N-VH871-1040 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 3.52 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, M4 Dry Fire Training (NMCB-3) [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.